According to what was reported in the recent podcast Where it Happens, the co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian describes Play-To-Earn games as the future, underlining how this new concept will be dominant within the industry. Ohanian himself speculates that over the next 5 years the gaming world will be predominantly of this type.

As already anticipated by us in an article written 4 years ago, Play-To-Earn games based on NFT, Blockchain and cryptocurrencies could be the future of the industry, with a change that will start directly with the players. For the same Ohanian already 90% of the players decide not to play unless “It’s worth their time”, which apparently will soon become a currency.

For the co-founder of Reddit, over the next 5 years, time will become a real form of currency, which will allow you to buy games or make in-game purchases that really interest us and not completely useless things. This type of approach is already present in some titles, as highlighted by the magazine GameStop, which allow you to collect real money instead of in-game purchases.

The introduction of NFT concerning video games, such as the recent auction concerning Castlevania who has achieved record figures, brought to light a market that is undergoing exponential growth, although many users seem to be against it. So the idea of ​​having Play-To-Earn games very soon doesn’t seem to be completely unfounded.

At the moment the statements of the co-founder of Reddit seem to highlight how Play-To-Earn games are the future of world gaming, with the introduction of the concept of time as a real currency. His comment on this is, translated into Italian, as follows: