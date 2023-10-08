The Talos Principle 2 is inviting you to try before you buy courtesy of a new Steam Next Fest demo.

Described as a “standalone” demo, players can get an early “bespoke” taste of the sequel’s “bold new world” through a series of hand-picked puzzles spread across “stunning new locations, as well as a glimpse into the vast narrative that awaits them.”

The Talos Principle 2 | Demo on Steam | Available November 2.

As Matt recently summarized for us, the original Talos Principle served up an often fiendishly cerebral bout of puzzle-solving with lasers, time manipulation, and a healthy dose of philosophy. Essentially, each open-ended location featured a number of discrete puzzle “rooms” that required players to shift various contraptions – laser emitters, jammers, fans, blocks, and so on – to open gates, retrieve special Sigils, and progress through the game .

For The Talos Principle 2, players can expect more of the same. Croteam is promising new abilities, including gravity manipulation and mind transference, on top of the mechanics seen in the first game, and it’ll all take place across “more than a dozen” new environments – said to be hiding long-buried secrets and forgotten history – that range from a city on the brink of a paradigm shift to the landscapes of a mysterious island.

To give the game a try, just head on over to The Talos Principle 2’s Steam page.

The Talos Principle 2 is scheduled to release on 2nd November and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. There’s a 10 per cent discount for those who pre-order ahead of launch.