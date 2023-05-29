He Sevillian goalkeeper Sergio Ricofrom the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad, who had an accident last Sunday in El Rocío (Huelva) and is admitted to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital, in Seville, remains stable within gravity and sedated in the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville.

As reported by the hospital, Rico remains in the ICU cared for by Intensive Medicine specialists, under the effect of sedation, his general condition is stable within seriousness and he is awaiting clinical evolution in the coming days.

The goalkeeper received several kicks from the animal once on the ground, according to what eyewitnesses have reported to the 112 Emergency Service of Andalusia, in an event that, according to what EFE has been told by this service, took place around 8:00 a.m.: 30 hours when several notices were received of the fall of a horseman on Camino de Moguer street in the Almonteña village, where the rociera pilgrimage is celebrated.

From 112 the Civil Guard and 061 were notified. The goalkeeper received initial medical assistance from the Health Emergency Center installed in the village, who transferred him by helicopter, in serious condition, to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, trained in the Sevilla youth academy, in whose first team he was from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was called up this Saturday with his team for the penultimate game of the French league, which he played in Strasbourg, where they tied at one and became champion of the tournament.

The goalkeeper, after his time at Sevilla, went through English Fulham, was later hired by PSG, who loaned him out to Real Mallorca last season, before a return to the Parisian team, in which he is a regular substitute.

EFE

