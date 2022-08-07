The two main stores, Play Store and Apple Store do not need any introduction. These are two of the world’s largest app catalogs for their respective devices.

These are places very crowded with apps where, despite the very strict controls, it is not always possible to filter a good app from a harmful one. Today we’re here to bring you back the massive cleanup that’s underway!

Play Store and Apple Store have removed 592,000 apps from their catalog!

Play Store and Apple Store have seen a huge app removal operation. Google and Apple must have said enough to the multitude of malicious apps they had on their servers and as far as we know about 600,000 apps have been removed.

Several details have been shared and of course we want to bring them back to you:

64% of the apps removed from the Apple Store were out of date for about 2 years.

20% of the apps removed from the Play Store were not updated for about 2 years.

Finally, it is interesting to note how there was an approximately 100-fold increase in apps removed from the “health and fitness” section of the Apple Store. A fact that might seem irrelevant but which is still very curious!

About the type of app removed you should know that:

About 49,000 of the removed apps were designed for children.

Another worrying fact is that 35 removed apps are attributable to Sberbank, a company controlled by the Russian government.

The ratings were not low either, as all the removed apps had more than 117 million ratings.

Another and final figure to take into consideration is that 82% of the removed apps did not indicate the country of origin or the registered office of the company that owned them.

In short, a cleaning not bad right?