The Play Store is undoubtedly one of the most used stores by users. The well-known Google store collects millions of downloads and millions of applications and constantly strives to ensure a better user experience and security, both for users and developers. Today we really want to talk to you of an interesting news!

The Play Store will notify you of any problems before downloading!

Google is really working to improve the experience of using its apps and for this reason it has now decided to insert a notice that appears under the name of the app that will notify you in case you may encounter operating problems. Specifically, the company will collect data from other users and notify you of people with similar hardware to yours have encountered malfunctions:

“Recent data from similar devices shows that this app may stop working on your device.”

In this way, even before proceeding with the download, you will know the “risks”, even if obviously it is not about anything serious and it is not 100% sure that this occurs. Furthermore, the whole thing could also spur the developers to resolve anyproblems as soon as possible.

In reality it is not a completely new function, some users had already had the opportunity to exploit it for some time but apparently in the last few hours its diffusion has increased exponentially. Is it finally ready for global release? We are obviously happy to see the Play Store improve day after day and we can do nothing but try to satisfy our curiosity: you too Have you already received this news?