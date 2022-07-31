Amazon has included the French company’s subscription service as one of its rewards.

As usual in this type of service, Amazon usually gives games every month and extra content for the different titles. This time it has reached a collaboration with Ubisoft so that we can test your subscription service for one week at no additional cost to users pc.

Ubisoft + is a service that includes a catalog of over 100 games. The good thing is that you can enjoy the last title or expansion that Ubisoft has released. Its usual price is €14.99 and includes the most ambitious editions. However, now we know that being Amazon Prime subscribers we can try totally free Ubisoft +.

Ubisoft+ gives you access to the company’s latest games and expansionsNote that you will need install the Ubisoft Connect platform on your computer to enjoy this subscription service. In case the trial period runs out and you have some titles started, you would have to buy the title or contract the monthly payment to continue with your progress.

As of this September, Prime users will see the price of their subscription increased to 49.90 euros per year due to the inflationary situation. Regarding the monthly games for this August, Starcraft Remastered stands out among many other indie titles. Don’t forget claim them from tomorrow!

3D Games Discord

More about: Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft Connect.