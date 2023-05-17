Finally the wait is over. Entella is back on the field in the playoffs for promotion to Serie B. The double challenge from inside or outside will be against Gubbio on Thursday evening in Umbria, the first leg. For mister Volpe it will be a particular competition for the 100 benches with Virtus Entella. “The team is doing well, they trained well and we are aware of what we did in the championship which finished with 79 points”, commented Gennaro Volpe.



