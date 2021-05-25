Play-off for the Oilers



Draisaitl’s dream of the Stanley Cup breaks early again – is he going to the World Cup now?



Leon Draisaitl.

Photo: dpa / David Kirouac





The play-offs are over for Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun. The Edmonton Oilers were eliminated early. Now both could theoretically join the DEB team and support Germany at the World Cup in Latvia.

For the German national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl, the playoffs in the North American NHL are over early. The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth game 3: 4 in the third overtime on Monday evening (local time) and thus lost the best-of-five series with 0: 4.

Draisaitl, top scorer in the main round, prepared the goals for 1: 1 by Connor McDavid (8th) and 3: 2 by Alex Chiasson (37th). It was his number two and three assists in the play-offs. The German international Dominik Kahun was not used, and the decisive goal for Winnipeg was scored by Kyle Connor in the seventh minute of the third extra season.

With the Oilers, Draisaitl, MVP of the preseason, failed in the quarter-finals in 2016/17, in the previous year the Canadians had caught it in the qualifying round. In the remaining seasons since Cologne’s NHL entry, Edmonton was missing in the championship round. The Oilers have been waiting for the title since 1990.

It is still open whether the two German players will travel to Riga after the bankruptcy to support the DEB team at the World Cup. Due to the special rules in the coronavirus pandemic, subsequent players are only eligible to play from the seventh day of arrival. That is why the German Ice Hockey Federation described the chances as minimal from the start.

After three defeats in a row, the Minnesota Wild and the German national player Nico Sturm won the fifth game against the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 and thus avoided the end. The Augsburg team came up to 2: 3 in the series. Sturm stood on the ice for 14 minutes and scored 39 seconds before the end with a shot into the empty goal. Goalkeeper Cam Talbot played a decisive role in the victory of his team. The goalkeeper saved 38 shots.

The Toronto Maple Leafs went off the ice again victoriously at the Montreal Canadiens. The winners of the northern division also took the 2-1 lead in the overall standings thanks to their 2-1 success. Masters Tampa Bay Lightning had previously been beaten by the Florida Panthers 1: 4, who were shortened to 2: 3 in the series. The New York Islanders are back 3-2 after overtime at the Pittsburgh Penguins after 3-2.

(sid / dpa)