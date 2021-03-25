Magic: The Gathering is one of the greatest card games of all time. Created by Richard Garfield in 1993, and published by Wizards of the Coast, of Hasbro, has made history.

Its popularity is such that in December 2018 it had more than 35 million players around the world. Since then it has expanded to different media, and among them are video games. Now one more is available.

Magic: The Gathering Arena is now available for download

Is about Magic: The Gathering Arena (MTG Arena), which can now be obtained free of charge through the App Store of Manzana and the Google Play Store. This title now has touch controls.

In this way players have the option of managing and expanding their card collection. Whether on the street, on the bus, in your office or in the quiet of your home, they can do it anywhere. The best are the online options.

Godzilla and other Kaju are now available in the latest Magic: the Gathering expansion

This is how players can measure their skills and abilities against others taking advantage of mobile devices, and also from PC and Mac.

Features such as sets cards, formats, events, creation of decks of MTG Arena and more are supported. Among them is the set of Kaldheim. Players can use their account Wizards to have full access to their collections in this title.

The card game now adapted as a mobile title

It is in this way that they can complete missions in Magic: The Gathering Arena, and compete against other players. Gesture controls are implemented to deal with the difficulties of smaller screens.

Chris Cao, executive producer of Wizards of the Coast, had a few words about it. He thanked the great support of the community, especially for the passion of players and fans, which allows them to continue their growth.

Speaking of leaving the game, he said ‘Today’s launch of MTG Arena on mobile devices and tablets marks a very important step in making Magic available to everyone, wherever and however they want to play’.

The video in this note shows very special guests. They are the comedian Patton oswalt and the actor Danny trejo, which show this title in action, which was first released on PC in September 2019.

Source.



