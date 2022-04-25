“If you get tired of everything you have, imagine that you have lost everything” Today I remembered this phrase from the book “Speculations Department”, by Jenny Offil While I was thinking about the semi-final between Manchester City and the real Madrid. The coach who frames this quip and hangs it on a locker room wall would be making a great investment, I thought. If this doesn’t put any footballer on the ground, I don’t know what will. If it’s like a ‘This is Anfield‘ vitaminized”. The sentence came to mind as I listened to Pep Guardiola articulate at a press conference a rather languid speech about the pressure that accompanies the City for twelve years. Since Arab money completely transformed the club twelve years ago. The question is recurring: When will you deign to win the Champions Now that you’re filthy rich?

Guardiola, as always, has striven in this preview to play the role of humble and throw balls out. For example, he devoted a good part of his speech yesterday to talking about processes and learning. As if this semi were a summer campus. To gloss how much his boys have to learn from champions like him Madrid, no matter how luxurious the countless pieces at your fingertips. “Being in the semifinals twice in a row is a success for the City. Therefore, I have told the players to enjoy themselves. You never know if you are going to return to this level”, explained Guardiola. If he were a fan of City I would worry if my players came out onto the pitch with such low levels of self-respect as their coach showed yesterday. Much more against a shark like him Madrid.

On the opposite side, Carlo Ancelotti He didn’t try too hard to dodge questions about the pressure on his side in this semi-final. History backs him up. Those bulls are used to receiving them to portagayola. Unlike what happens in Manchester or in Paristhe Madrid is not paralyzed by the pressure of winning a Champions. On the contrary, his players turn on. You can see it in every phrase they utter before games and in every cue they fly onto the field when it’s time to clench their teeth. Indeed, the Madrid He has it all, but he wins because he plays like he’s about to lose it.