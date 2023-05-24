Five-year-old hit and killed by a tractor. Tragedy, last Sunday, in Argenta (Ferrara). The little one was the victim of the accident in the fields a few hundred meters from his home. He had gone away to play and go and see that tractor that he liked so much. But curiosity was fatal to him.

A moment of distraction was enough, as told by Il Resto del Carlino, for a Sunday of joy to turn into a huge tragedy. A neighbor was driving the tractor.

An investigation is underway to understand the dynamics of the investment that took place in the countryside between Argenta and Portomaggiore, not far from Conselice which – in the province of Ravenna – was hit at the same time by the drama of the flood. When the driver of the agricultural vehicle realized what had happened, he alerted the rescue services.

The little one was transferred by air ambulance to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. But his condition was desperate. After a short hospitalization in resuscitation, the child died. The carabinieri of the Portomaggiore company are investigating. The deputy prosecutor on duty, Ciro Alberto Savino, has opened an investigation: the crime currently assumed by the magistrate is manslaughter. An autopsy will be performed on the child’s body.