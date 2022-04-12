the tournament of ‘Play-in’ takes place before the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This new format, implemented from the 2020-21 campaign, aims to meet the last two classified for the Playoffs. This year it will be held from April 12 to 15. The top six teams from each conference at the end of the regular season their places in the Playoffs are guaranteed, while those placed between 7th and 10th position will have to play this ‘Play-in’.

What is Play-in?

This method is the one chosen by the NBA to designate the last two qualifiers for the Playoffs of each of the two conferences (East and West). Eight teams are involved in this phase, the four ranked between 7th and 10th in the regular season in each conference.

How does it work?

The operation is as follows:

– The 7th and 8th ranked teams from each conference will meet in a single match tie. The winners of this match will access the Playoffs as seventh classified.

– The 9th and 10th of each conference will participate in another single-leg tie. The losers go straight out, while the winners will face off in another tie against the losing team of the tie between 7th and 8th.

– The winner of this last match will be the 8th classified of his conference for the playoffs and in the first round he will face the leader of the regular season.

On what date is the NBA Play-in played?

The Play-in takes place when the NBA regular season ends and before the start of the Playoffs (April 16). This tournament will be played between April 12 and 15.

What teams play?

These are the participants in each of the Conferences.

Western Conference

7th Minnesota Timberwolves

8th Los Angeles Clippers

9th New Orleans Pelicans

10th San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

7th Brooklyn Nets

8th Cleveland Cavaliers

9th Atlanta Hawks

10th Charlotte Hornets