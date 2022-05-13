From 20 to 22 May get back to Modena the fair Play – Festival of the Game in its 2022 edition, as a particularly important event dedicated to all fans of the world of table, role-playing, miniatures, live and card games.

Play – Festival del Gioco is an event organized by ModenaFiere in collaboration with Ludo Labo, with the support of Club Tre Emme, La Tana dei Goblin, La Gilda del Grifone and with the patronage of the Municipality of Modena, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the Modena Local Health Authority. It is sponsored by BPER Banca and Conad. Media partner: Gioconomicon, Io Gioco and Tom’s Hardware Pop Culture.

Marco Momoli, general manager of ModenaFiere, declared:

Every year we try to expand the involvement of the city and this edition is particularly significant because we can finally return with an offer at full capacity after the pandemic period. We have a rich Fuori Salone with events that expand from the historic center to the province, while at the fair there will be an entire “family pavilion”, a tensile structure of almost 3 thousand square meters with proposals for families with children and teenagers of all ages. The enthusiastic response of schools to our invitation should be noted: this year we will have 60 classes at Play, for a total of over 1,300 primary and secondary school students, first and second grade, even from outside the region. It is increasingly clear that Play is a festival for everyone, as is the educational function of the game itself

Andrea Ligabue, ludologist, game designer and artistic director of Play, talks about the bonds that are created through board games: