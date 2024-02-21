Last year finally EA has left the name of FIFA behind to launch its soccer games called as EA Sports FC, and with this many users have become convinced that there are certain specific changes, but that the essence of the titles is still impregnated. And something that has also been liked is that it continues to appear in nintendo switch especially because of the portable issue, there are even console owners who can try this complete title for free.

To achieve this you don't have to do anything out of this world, that is precisely having the membership of Nintendo Switch Online, which will let fans play this soccer release, and this is part of the program that allows us to test games selected by the Japanese company itself. Although of course, these promotions are not eternal, and in this case the free trial ends next February 27so it is advisable to play it now, since on that date it will no longer be possible to access the software.

Something worth mentioning is that the user can get the video game with a very attractive discount, this in case they are convinced by the free trial and want to give many more hours to this title that will continue to be renewed, at least until This year's edition is out. Specifically, it can be obtained at a price of $329.70 MXN, so it is more than 70% of its total, even if the user has enough gold coins they can get it even cheaper.

Here is the description of the game: