













Play Diablo IV this weekend, here we tell you how to do it | TierraGamer









So it doesn’t hurt to know how you can take advantage of it. The first thing you need to know is that it only applies to Xbox systems.

Specifically, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Once this is understood, you have to open the digital store on the consoles and go to the Home tab.

Then you have to click on Subscription and search in the Free Play Days section for Diablo IV. Then they must select the edition that does not appear with a price. Once done, you just have to download the game, install it and play.

We recommend: Diablo IV will have annual expansions according to Blizzard.

It is necessary to note that an Xbox Game Pass subscription is not necessary to enjoy this free weekend; just an Xbox console. But there is another thing that should be known at once.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Although this promotion of Diablo IV In relation to the weekend, it should be noted that players will not be able to play this title all this time.

In fact, you’re limited to just 10 hours of gameplay. So the best thing you can do is pause every time you have to do another activity or go out completely.

This is so that time does not end up wasted. Although it’s possible that more than one player will end up spending that much in a session.

Free Play Days: This weekend Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Diablo IV, and Hokko Life! (Note: Diablo IV is unlocked for everyone but limited to 10 hours of gameplay). Details here: https://t.co/QBjwIMa5uY — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) October 19, 2023

It should be noted that despite the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft, not all of this conglomerate’s games will arrive on Game Pass from day one.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

That will happen starting next year on a date yet to be defined. But without a doubt the 10 hours will allow many players to test what it offers Diablo IV from the beginning.

This is a title that provides many hours of fun and that also receives content continuously.

Apart from Diablo IV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 4 visits today)