Google’s streaming service expands to new devices that invites us to try the shooter.

Double ration of news for Stadia this week. The streaming game service of Google Welcome Summer by inviting Stadia Pro subscribers to download Borderlands 3, the latest installment in Gearbox Software and 2K’s looter-shooter action series, at no additional cost to discover how the platform is performing right now that it’s over to debut on new devices.

In this sense, as we informed you a few days ago, Stadia now allows its execution on Chromecast with Google TV and devices compatible with Android TV, although not all these devices are supported and it is advisable to take a look at this page. This newly acquired new compatibility will help bring the Stadia experience to a large group of players who can start using it with Borderlands 3.

The video game will be available for testing only a few days, from 18:00 (peninsular Spanish time) this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Once this time has passed and until July 1, those interested will be able to buy it at $ 19.79.

Borderlands 3 was released in stores in 2019, going through offering an adventure full of chaos and zillions of weapons that, in the words of Mario Gómez and Álvaro Castellano for their analysis of Borderlands 3 published in the magazine, turned out to be an essential shooter. “It has unbeatable control and shooting mechanics and, at the same time, it is a tribute to the fans, with a parade of familiar faces and winks that will delight them,” the 3DJuegos colleagues valued.

Google has also confirmed that Madden 22 is coming to Stadia at launch, good news for its EA football fans.

