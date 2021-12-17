Since its launch, the war title has received various patches and updates to improve the gaming experience.

Battlefield 2042 has not turned out as well as DICE would have wanted, but this does not mean that the war shooter not enjoyable for the players. Therefore, after completing this year’s updates and announcing 64-player games on some platforms, EA have decided to give a free play weekend for all users of Steam.

The free weekend starts today and will last until Monday, December 20In this way, all PC players that have this digital store will be able to taste the latest installment of one of the most iconic franchises of its genre. Opinions around the game are of the most disparate, something that has reached the extreme of being one of the worst rated titles in the history of Steam. However, and since EA offers a free weekend, we can now experience first-hand everything they say about the shooter from today until Monday, December 20.

This opportunity opens the title completely, since Battlefield 2042 will allow to test all their game modes on this unexpected weekend. In this way, users will have the opportunity to enter the frantic games of Hazard Zone, where the gameplay is combined with the open world, All-Out Warfare, with massive matches in Conquest and Advancement, and the all-new mode Portal, which changes the rules of war.

It will be necessary to see how this develops new and free reception of Battlefield 2042, as 70% of players abandoned it within two weeks of its initial release. Furthermore, it seems that the war has also reached the offices of DICE after the launch of the game, which has led to very important structural changes between iconic limbs of the franchise.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Battlefield 2042, Steam, PC, and Free Weekend.