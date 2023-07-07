The game The Callisto Protocol has joined the testing program of playstation plus, giving subscribers unlimited access to Striking Point Studios’ horror game for one hour before purchasing. It will be available, as usual, to subscribers of the category Premium of playstation pluswhich retails for $17.99 per month and grants trial access to a growing list of games, including God of War: Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part IIamong others.

The 60 minute test The Callisto Protocol It’s relatively short compared to the length of other titles included in the program, but it should still provide a potential buyer with valuable insight into the game.

After its somewhat troubled launch, this action-horror title has received several updates that have added new cosmetics, death animations, a permadeath mode, and a wave-based riot mode.

On June 27 the DLC was also released final transmission of The Callisto Protocolwhich Striking Distance Studios described as “the final exciting chapter” of the main game, which ended with some suspense.

Callisto Protocol was released on December 2, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I think the people who didn’t like it The Callisto Protocol were the ones who expected something more like dead spacebut it is that… see the vibe of the game.