The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia kicks off with a 19.6 kilometer time trial from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona along the Costa dei Trabocchi on the Adriatic Sea. The cycling round has a total of 21 stages. Australian Jai Hindley won the Tour of Italy last year. It promises to be another cycling spectacle, including three individual time trials, including a climbing time trial on the penultimate day. The riders ride a total of 70.6 kilometers against the clock.

In the final week, the cyclists also have three tough mountain stages to choose from. After the second rest day, the ride from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone will follow on Tuesday 23 May. The eighteenth stage, on Thursday 25 May, is a 160 kilometer mountain stage from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo. A day later is the last stage for the climbers, from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo, including the climbs of the Passo Giau, the Passo Tre Croci and the steep final climb. This is followed by the third time trial, with the climb of Monte Lussari of 7.5 kilometers. It contains pieces with an increase percentage of 22 percent. See also Crisis in the US is not a “risk factor” for Brazil, says Armínio Fraga







2013

The last time the Tour of Italy had more than 70 kilometers of individual time trials was in 2013. Then it was 75.4 kilometers, divided into two time trials, and on the second day there was also a team time trial of 17.4 kilometers. That Giro was won by the Italian Vincenzo Nibali, who said goodbye as a professional cyclist this month in the Tour of Lombardy.

Eight stages in the 3448-kilometer course of the 2023 Giro are suitable for sprinters, according to the organizers. There are seven mountain stages and seven hilly stages. The highest point, the so-called Cima Coppi, is reached in the thirteenth stage, which goes from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Crans Montana in Switzerland. During that stage, the riders have to cross the Grote Sint-Bernhardpass at an altitude of 2469 meters. See also Tragedy moves all of Austria – did pensioners die because of quarantine breakers?

Cycling calendar 2023

When is the Tour de France? On which days is the World Cup and when should I keep my agenda free for the Tour of Lombardy? Check here when your favorite race is scheduled for this year.

Rome fifth time last finish place in Giro

After eight stages in the center and south of Italy, the peloton heads north. Only after the climbing time trial close to the border with Austria and Slovenia do the cyclists return to Rome. The capital is the last place of arrival in the Giro for the fifth time.

Favorites for the overall victory

The (top) favorites for the Giro are of course Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, who will face competition from Tao Geoghegan Hart, Lennard Kämna, Aleksandr Vlasov, João Almeida, Geraint Thomas and Jay Vine, among others. On behalf of the Netherlands, Thymen Arensman is one of the outsiders. Robert Gesink, Koen Bouwman (last year’s winner of the blue mountain jersey) and Bauke Mollema are also on the list of participants.

Remco Evenepoel (right) and Primoz Roglic already fought great duels in the Tour of Catalonia. © photo: Cor Vos



Giro 2023 stage schedule





