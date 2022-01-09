Platzi, the most relevant online education platform in Latin America, of Colombian origin, has just become the first Latin American digital startup to be the main sponsor of a first division team in Spain: the Granada CF.

“We have found in Granada CF a team with values ​​very similar to those of Platzi and, even more importantly, similar to those of the people who decide to bet on effective professional education, “said the Colombian startup, one of the most admired and loved by its thousands of students who, throughout Latin America, see their income improve and professional development thanks to the courses they take at Platzi.

The debut of Platzi What main sponsor of Granada CF, a team in which the Colombian also plays Carlos Bacca, It occurred against Barcelona, ​​a match that ended tied at one goal.

The team itself, in announcing the sponsorship, acknowledged that “it is associated with a company whose educational objectives are consistent with the Club’s commitment to training and innovation.” Platzi’s sponsorship will also be seen in the first women’s team and in the Granada Recreative Club.

🔴⚪️ @platzi, new main sponsor of Granada CF. – Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCF) January 8, 2022

Platzi, Colombian pride

Platzi is an online education platform whose promise is based on betting very strongly on professional training in technologies, with the idea of ​​growing rapidly in knowledge and tangible improvements in income and job opportunities for its two million students throughout Latin America.

Platzi achieves investment round for 60 million dollars

The Platzi educational community focuses on strengthening those skills and technological knowledge most in demand at this time in the world of software development, digital marketing and digital creativity, a factor that its co-founders, Freddy vega (Colombian) and Christian van der henst (Guatemalan) consider as the most relevant development path that Latin American talent has to take advantage of the digital boom that is being experienced worldwide.