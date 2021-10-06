“Meeting for the Truth”, where relatives of victims of extrajudicial executions in Colombia presented their testimonies, in Cali, Colombia, October 5| Photo: EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr

Stories of innocent young people killed by military personnel during Colombia’s armed conflict and the stories of the families of victims of so-called “false positives” – extrajudicial executions of civilians falsely classified as the deaths of guerrillas in combat – came together on Tuesday at a event of the Truth Commission held in the city of Cali.

“The desperation of the comrades led them to plot how to kill the two minors we captured so that we could take time off, because we hadn’t been out for eight months,” said Fredy de Jesús Martínez, victim representative in the department of Antioquia and the Axis Coffee region. , during the Encounter for the Truth event.

De Jesús was in the military from 2004 to 2009 and told how the “desperation” of his platoon colleagues led them to vote on whether they should present two young men they had captured with a radio in a guerrilla zone as combat casualties because they were on duty. for months without permission to take a day off and on the basis of a daily ration.

He was the only one who voted against the execution of the minors, and the platoon commander decided that it would not happen. However, De Jesús was threatened by his companions until he was dismissed.

“Then, over time, I realized that both my platoon mates and the commander were involved in false positives,” said the former military man, referring to a serious crime that the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) – the system Special justice that emerged from the peace agreement between the government of Colombia and the FARC guerrillas – considers that it caused the deaths of 6,402 people across the country.

“I was a soldier, I’m proud to have been a soldier and to be a soldier who never got my hands dirty,” said the former soldier during the event, which was also attended by victims’ associations, victims’ relatives and representatives of the Justice and the UN.

honoring the victims

The event, organized by the Truth Commission, intended to “dignify the victims; that is, to honor their memory and recognize them as civilians outside the armed conflict, and also to recognize the resistance, courage, dignity that family members had in their search for truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition,” said commissioner Alejandro Valencia.

On this occasion, the participants told their stories about the “false positives”, through which military personnel obtained favors, awards and promotions and which the JEP has already considered as “war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

“For the Armed Forces, victims were just numbers, holidays and awards, but for us they were the opposite. They were people with life projects. Today we raise our voices to demand truth and justice,” said Astrid Sanabria, representative of victims in the department. of Casanare.

JEP magistrate Catalina Díaz, who attended the event in Cali, said that “the number of 6,402 cases terrified us” because “it’s not just numbers, it’s life stories gone,” and she was determined to “hold the people and make it clear that this happened throughout Colombia.”

“Atrocious acts such as extrajudicial executions indelibly mark the victims, their loved ones, tarnish the institutional life of the nation and leave a mark of pain on society as a whole”, declared, in turn, the deputy representative of the Human Rights Office of the UN in Colombia, Juan Carlos Monge, also present at the meeting.