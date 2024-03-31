Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Became a hero in his last moments: train driver Antonio D'Acci brought his vehicle to a stop on the open road despite suffering a heart attack. © Facebook/@Antonio D'Acci, IMAGO / Manfred Segerer

In Italy, a train driver suffers a heart attack while driving. Because he was able to stop the train before his death, he was celebrated as a hero.

Pescara – Antonio D'Acci drove trains through Italy for almost 40 years. Each of the trips must have been a unique experience in itself, some more exciting, but most of them purely routine. On Tuesday, March 26, the 61-year-old climbed into the driver's cab for the last time.

Train driver suffers heart attack: D'Acci stops the train despite the pain and becomes a hero

At that point in time, D'Acci was still one of many platoon leaders, only known in his home region. A little later, however, he became a hero who has been making headlines across the country ever since. Because when faced with his own death, he first thought of the people who had, to a certain extent, placed themselves in his hands. The 87 passengers on board, whom he probably saved from something worse with his last effort.

Various Italian media reports on the fateful journey of the regional train, which was traveling from Pescara to Sulmona through Abruzzo. Loud Il Messaggero The Trenitalia train was at Brecciarola di Chieti, not far from the starting point, when the disaster began at around 4:40 p.m. D'Acci, who comes from Foggia, must have suffered a heart attack at this point.

Train driver stops train despite heart attack: Any help for D'Acci comes too late

Despite the pain involved, he tried to somehow stop his vehicle. Because a driverless train could quickly end in a catastrophe. On top of that, the conductor was unable to get into the driver's cab for safety reasons. So the weakened D'Acci was left to fend for himself in his final moments.

He brought the train to a stop on the open road. According to the portal termolionline.it From D'Acci's home town of Termoli, the train attendant and the on-board staff rushed over to help. Professional rescue workers were also quickly on site. But for the brave train driver, who had worked for Trenitalia since 1986, any help came too late.

The train driver becomes a hero before his death: the train station is to be named after him

The body of the father of two was handed over to the family without the public prosecutor ordering an autopsy. To commemorate D'Acci, the Chieti train station, which is closest to the scene of the accident, could be named after him. There should already be corresponding proposals.

On the Facebook page “Ferrovieri Semper” – i.e. “Eternal Railway Workers” – he is commemorated with a post that collected several headlines about the tragedy. Dozens of people expressed their sadness. The funeral will take place on Easter Monday at 10.30 a.m. in Termoli, after the body initially had to remain in hospital for a few days for examinations. How foggiatoday.it informt.

The sympathy is likely to be particularly great. Now that D'Acci is known nationwide. Perhaps one or two of the passengers on the train that died will find their way into the circle of mourners. Because this trip could have had serious consequences for them too if D'Acci hadn't reacted so selflessly and quickly in the face of death.

