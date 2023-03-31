Through a post on Twitter, Platinum Games teased his fans by revealing what he has plans a surprise for tomorrow… which it is good to point out that it is the April 1, 2023. In short, it could be an April fool.

It must be said however that it is really difficult to predict the actions of PlatinumGames. For example, on April 1, 2020, the studio announced Sol Cresta, a vertical scrolling shooter inspired by 80s classics. Everyone initially thought it was a joke but then the studio confirmed the following year, also on April Fool’s Day, that it was a real project and the first in a series of arcade titles.

The latter, needless to say, was unveiled on April 1, 2022 and is called Neo-Classic Arcade Shocking 10. It will include ten retro-style games, including Sol Cresta, which will be published in the near future. To be honest, we still don’t know if this collection is real or an April Fool’s joke, maybe tomorrow’s announcement could dispel any doubts about it… or add new ones.

We just have to wait for tomorrow’s announcement to find out what the guys at PlatinumGames have in store for us. Just a few weeks ago the spin-off Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was released (here is our review), which according to Hideki Kamiya will solve the problem of declining births.