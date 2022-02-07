PlatinumGames is one of the most loved studios of the moment. Only in 2022 will we see the launch of Bayonetta 3 Y sun crest, two experiences that will surely be to the liking of all fans of Hideki Kamiya. However, Atsushi Inaba, co-founder of this company and who was recently named CEO, has pointed out that intends to give rise to projects that are different and can be played for a long period of time.

In an interview with Famitsu, Inaba was asked about the status of ProjectGG, one of the jobs Kamiya is involved in. Instead of talking about the game that is largely unknown, the CEO shared his vision for the future of the company, one where he sees a greater focus on experiences one wouldn’t immediately associate with PlatinumGames. This is what he mentioned:

“Project GG is still at the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for longer. Of course, we would like to appreciate and create small but brilliantly conceived games, like Sol Cresta, and games where you can enjoy the process of completing the game through unique and well-designed stages, like Bayonetta. However, the projects we are trying to create for the future will be different in structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years, I think it is absolutely necessary that we do this. Sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can say at this point. I want to take PlatinumGames in a pure and unadulterated direction and never look back. I think that’s my role now.”

Although at the moment there are no details about what this means for PlatinumGames, It would not be surprising to see a title with game-as-a-service elements in the future.. Not only was the studio’s Tokyo division created to facilitate their desire to expand into “live ops” games, but they are currently working on Babylon’s Fall next to Square Enix, which has MMO elements.

But nevertheless, Inaba points out that the series’ classic experiences will not be forgotten.. On related topics, PlatinumGames wants to bring starfox zero to the Switch. Similarly, the company has spoken about Bayonetta 3.

Although it is certain that PlatinumGames has the potential to give us great experiences regardless of the genre they are working on, there is uncertainty when talking about games as a service, or longer experiences, since the studio knows how to make great titles focused on a single adventure.

