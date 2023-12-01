PlatinumGames revealed on Twitter that he will be doing a special announcement during the The Game Awards 2023, without adding any details. Maybe a trailer for the mysterious Project GG will arrive?

Update

Apparently the post came from a fake accounts and not from the official PlatinumGames profile. We are sorry for the mistake. Below is the original news.

A few weeks after Hideki Kamiya’s farewell, it will be very interesting to find out what the future of the talented Japanese development team will be, and whether the announcement has to do with one of its franchises or concerns a unpublished intellectual property.