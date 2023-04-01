As promised yesterday, Platinum Games revealed the surprise he had planned for his fans. It’s about cutie pta “spectacular scrolling action” starring a Virtual YouTuber called Shirogane PT, who is also the official mascot of the studio. The game will be part of the Neo-Classic Arcade Shocking 10. That said, keep in mind that this could only be an April Fool’s.

However, it must be said that Sol Cresta was also announced by PlatinumGames on April 1st 2020. Everyone thought it was a joke but the following year the studio led by Hideki Kamiya confirmed the existence of the game, which was then subsequently published on PC and consoles. On April 1, 2022, however, the Neo-Classic Arcade Shocking 10 was presented, a series of arcade titles with a retro taste, which includes both Sol Cresta and Cutie PT.

Cutie PT was announced via a video posted on the official PlatinumGames YouTube channel which includes an unusual press conference with PlatinumGames members dressed as old school Japanese thugs and a short gameplay trailers (at minute 3:19 of the video below) of the game. As we can see, it’s a scrolling shooter in which we’ll take on the role of a chibi version of Shirogane PT.

For the moment no other details have been shared, so we don’t know when Cutie PT will be released, on which platforms… or if it really exists, since we reiterate again today is the first of April. We just have to wait for more details from PlatinumGames.

The only sure thing is that Shirogane PT really exists and has its official YouTube channel, which you can visit at this address.