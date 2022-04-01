PlatinumGames is currently busy with the new Bayonetta 3, but it could be working on several fronts. The software house author of works such as Bayonetta or Nier: Automatasurprisingly announced the arrival of 9 games. However, the announcement methods and the exaggerated number of titles in development seemed too unrealistic, and this could suggest that this is an elaborate. April Fool from PlatinumGames.

In the last few hours, PlatinumGames has announced that it is star working on 9 different gamespart of a new collection called Neo Classic ARCADE Shocking 10. Sol Cresta, a game for which the updated card is available on our website, was the first title to be unveiled, followed later by the other nine.

Nonetheless, the ways in which the announcement by PlatinumGames took place would make us think more of an April Fool than a full-fledged reveal. On its official website and on YouTubePlatinumGames published the video of the press conference, where the development team showed off gods very flashy costumes and provided misleading answers to reporters.

To corroborate the April Fool’s thesis there are also the extravagant names given to the titles announced during the conference, such as Sci-Fi Superhuman Soccer, Ultimate Top-View Bastard Action And Constella-Style Side Scrolling Shooting. Also, the video and the lecture close in a rather comical way and, therefore, this could confirm that this is an elaborate joke like April Fool’s Day.

In any case, PlatinumGames is really hard at work Bayonetta 3, third chapter of the action-adventure series starring the last remaining descendant of the ancient clan of the Witches of Umbra. Bayonetta 3 was announced by Nintendo to the The Game Awards 2017 and it’s arriving in 2022. We remind you that on our site you can find the analysis of the teaser trailer of the title. Furthermore, we refer you to the updated card of Nier: Automata, a masterpiece of PlatinumGames and Square Enix.