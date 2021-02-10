In the course of trading on the stock exchange, the price of platinum rose by 0.84 percent and reached $ 1200.40 per troy ounce. TASS…

Prior to that, the price of platinum was above $ 1.2 thousand per troy ounce in February 2015.

By 7 am Moscow time, platinum rose in price to $ 1218.60 per troy ounce.

Earlier it became known that the price of silver at trading in New York has renewed a maximum of four years and continues to rise. Thus, the cost of silver rose by 5.6%, amounting to $ 21,325 per ounce.