LONDON (Reuters) – She continued Platinum prices The rise today, Monday, recording the highest level in more than six years, thanks to the strengthening of investor expectations that the recovery of the economy will support the demand for the metal used in the auto industry and lead to a shortage of supply.

Platinum, which the auto industry uses to filter engine exhaust emissions from emissions, rose to the highest level since January 2015, at $ 1285.17 an ounce. It was up 2.1 percent at $ 1,279.12 by 0633 GMT.

“The economic recovery game, which includes a recovery in demand for Chinese jewelery in 2021, in light of concerns that (Republic of) supplies of South Africa will remain vulnerable to being affected by Covid-19,” said Nicholas Frapple, general manager at ABC Bollion.

As for gold, it fell in spot transactions 0.2 percent to $ 1820.16 an ounce, as US Treasury yields jumped to a peak of about 11 months on Friday. And settled US gold futures trading at $ 1823.30.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said: “The placement of gold as a safe haven does not carry the same luster as it used to be, while we have a lot of optimism about economic growth.”

Silver rose 0.5 percent to $ 27.48 an ounce, and palladium fell 0.1 percent to $ 2385.30.