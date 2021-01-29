At the beginning of the past 2020 Platinum Games He opened a website called Platinum 4 that was going to have the objective of publicizing future works by the Japanese studio. First it was The Wonderful 101 Remastered, then Project GG (of which nothing is known yet) and finally the confirmation of the opening of a new studio in Tokyo. Now we know that Platinum Games will announce a new project very soon again making the Platinum 4 initiative work. This was made known by Atsushi Inaba, co-founder of the study, in a recent interview granted to the VGC portal, where he has offered the first brushstrokes on this announcement.

“We want to reveal it at the right time, but what we can say at this point is that this was always thought of as the ‘Platinum Four,’ so I think the expectations They should be something extra. That being said, this is something we’ve been working on for a while. If we were to pick one end of the spectrum, I’d probably say it’s something a little smaller in scale (compared to previous projects), but it is still something that I hope the fans will enjoy, ”Inaba said of the upcoming new project from Platinum Games.

The Japanese creative also wanted to point out, without using it as an excuse, that the global pandemic caused by covid-19 has delayed this project, which they wish they had announced a long time ago. However, the co-founder of the company is still confident that fans will react positively when they know the identity of the ad. As it is, it is likely that it is some minor title from some already known franchise. Remember that even if it is not Platinum Games who is in charge of its development, NieR Replicant will arrive in April on Xbox One and other platforms.