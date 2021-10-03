The Platinum Ibero-American Film Awards It is one of the most anticipated events that will recognize the best of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking cinema and television. In its eighth edition, the gala will take place this Sunday, October 3 from 2.00 pm (Peruvian time) from the IFEMA Fairgrounds and invited artists Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez will be in charge of opening the ceremony.

LIVE STREAM OF PLATINUM AWARDS 2021

Live: Platino Awards 2021: follow the minute by minute Start of the ceremony via TNT

Where to see the Platinum Awards on TNT in Peru:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

Schedules to see the Platino Awards 2021

2:00 pm – Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador

4:00 pm – Argentina and Uruguay

9.00 pm – Spain.

2021 Platinum Awards Nominees

Best Ibero-American Fiction Film

The oblivion that we will be (Colombia)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

Girls (Spain)

New order (Mexico).

Best direction

Fernando Trueba – The forgetfulness that we will be

Icíar Bollaín – The wedding of rose

Jayro Bustamante – La Llorona

Michel Franco – New order.

Best screenplay

David Trueba – The Oblivion We Will Be

Jayro Bustamante and Lisandro Sánchez – La Llorona

Pilar Palomero – The girls

Sebastián Schindel and Pablo del Teso – Family crimes.

Best Original Music

Aránzazu Calleja and Maite Arrotajauregi – Akelarre

Pascual Reyes – La Llorona

Pauchi Sasaki – Unnamed Song

Zbigniew Preisner – The oblivion that we will be.

Best Male Performance

Alejandro Castro – I’m afraid of a bullfighter

Diego Peretti – Theft of the century

Javier Cámara – The forgetfulness that we will be

Miguel Ángel Sóla – Family crimes.

Best Female Performance

Candela Peña – Rose’s wedding

Maria Mercedes Coroy – La Llorona

Regina Casé – Three Summers

Valeria Lois – The Siamese Girls,

Best Supporting Male Performance

Alfredo Castro – The Prince

Diego Boneta – New Order

Jorge Román – Killing the Dead

Julio Díaz – La Llorona.

Best Supporting Actress

Kami Zea – The Oblivion We Will Be

Nathalie Poza – Rose’s Wedding

Sabrina de la Hoz – La Llorona

Yanina Ávila – Family crimes.

Best animated film

The road to Xico (Mexico)

The turuleca chicken (Spain; Argentina)

The red parchment (Brazil)

A costume for Nicolás (Mexico).

Best Documentary Film

Babenco: Tell Me When I Die (Brazil)

Wet letters (Spain)

Agent Topo (Chile; Spain)

The year of the discovery (Spain).

Best Ibero-American Fiction First Feature

Song with no name

Girls

Kill Pinochet

Kill a dead man.

Best Editing Direction

Gustavo Matheu and Jayro Bustamante – La Llorona

Marta Velasco – The forgetfulness that we will be

Sofi Escudé – Girls

Yibrán Asuad and Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore.

Best Art Direction

Diego López – The forgetfulness that we will be

Mikel Serrano – Akelarre

Monica Bernuy – The Girls

Sebastián Muñoz – La Llorona.

Best Direction of Photography

Daniela Cajías – Girls

Javier Agirre Erauso – Akelarre

Nicolás Wong – La Llorona

Sergio Iván Castaño – The oblivion that we will be.

Best sound direction

Eduardo Cáceres – La Llorona

Eduardo Castro, Octavio Rojas and Alberto Ovejero – The forgetfulness that we will be

Javier Umpierrez, Yuri Laguna, Olaitan Agueh, Michelle Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht – I’m not here anymore

Urko Garai, Josefina Rodríguez, Frédéric Hamelin and Leandro de Loredo – Akelarre

PLATINUM Award for Cinema and education in values

Adu

Agent Topo

The oblivion that we will be

Our mothers

Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries

Someone has to die (Mexico)

Riot control (Spain)

Theft of the century (Colombia)

Homeland (Spain).

Best Performance by a Male in a Miniseries or Teleseries

Alejandro Speitzer – Someone has to die

Álvaro Morte – The paper house

Andrés Parra – Theft of the century

Eduardo Fernández – 30 coins.

Best Performance by a Female Miniseries or Teleseries

Cecilia Suárez – The House of Flowers

Elena Irureta – Homeland

Inma Cuesta – The mess you leave

Marcela Benjumea – Theft of the century.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or Teleseries

Christian Tappan – Theft of the century

Ernesto Alterio – Someone has to die

Patrick Criado – Riot Control

Rodrigo de la Serna – The paper house.

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or Teleseries

Ester Exposito – Someone has to die

Loreto Mauleón – Homeland

Najwa Nimri – The Paper House

Susana Abaitua – Homeland.

Best Creator of a Motion Picture Miniseries or Teleseries