The Platinum Ibero-American Film Awards It is one of the most anticipated events that will recognize the best of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking cinema and television. In its eighth edition, the gala will take place this Sunday, October 3 from 2.00 pm (Peruvian time) from the IFEMA Fairgrounds and invited artists Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez will be in charge of opening the ceremony.
Start of the ceremony via TNT
Where to see the Platinum Awards on TNT in Peru:
- DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)
- Star Globalcom: Channel 21.
Schedules to see the Platino Awards 2021
- 2:00 pm – Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador
- 4:00 pm – Argentina and Uruguay
- 9.00 pm – Spain.
2021 Platinum Awards Nominees
Best Ibero-American Fiction Film
- The oblivion that we will be (Colombia)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- Girls (Spain)
- New order (Mexico).
Best direction
- Fernando Trueba – The forgetfulness that we will be
- Icíar Bollaín – The wedding of rose
- Jayro Bustamante – La Llorona
- Michel Franco – New order.
Best screenplay
- David Trueba – The Oblivion We Will Be
- Jayro Bustamante and Lisandro Sánchez – La Llorona
- Pilar Palomero – The girls
- Sebastián Schindel and Pablo del Teso – Family crimes.
Best Original Music
- Aránzazu Calleja and Maite Arrotajauregi – Akelarre
- Pascual Reyes – La Llorona
- Pauchi Sasaki – Unnamed Song
- Zbigniew Preisner – The oblivion that we will be.
Best Male Performance
- Alejandro Castro – I’m afraid of a bullfighter
- Diego Peretti – Theft of the century
- Javier Cámara – The forgetfulness that we will be
- Miguel Ángel Sóla – Family crimes.
Best Female Performance
- Candela Peña – Rose’s wedding
- Maria Mercedes Coroy – La Llorona
- Regina Casé – Three Summers
- Valeria Lois – The Siamese Girls,
Best Supporting Male Performance
- Alfredo Castro – The Prince
- Diego Boneta – New Order
- Jorge Román – Killing the Dead
- Julio Díaz – La Llorona.
Best Supporting Actress
- Kami Zea – The Oblivion We Will Be
- Nathalie Poza – Rose’s Wedding
- Sabrina de la Hoz – La Llorona
- Yanina Ávila – Family crimes.
Best animated film
- The road to Xico (Mexico)
- The turuleca chicken (Spain; Argentina)
- The red parchment (Brazil)
- A costume for Nicolás (Mexico).
Best Documentary Film
- Babenco: Tell Me When I Die (Brazil)
- Wet letters (Spain)
- Agent Topo (Chile; Spain)
- The year of the discovery (Spain).
Best Ibero-American Fiction First Feature
- Song with no name
- Girls
- Kill Pinochet
- Kill a dead man.
Best Editing Direction
- Gustavo Matheu and Jayro Bustamante – La Llorona
- Marta Velasco – The forgetfulness that we will be
- Sofi Escudé – Girls
- Yibrán Asuad and Fernando Frías de la Parra – I’m not here anymore.
Best Art Direction
- Diego López – The forgetfulness that we will be
- Mikel Serrano – Akelarre
- Monica Bernuy – The Girls
- Sebastián Muñoz – La Llorona.
Best Direction of Photography
- Daniela Cajías – Girls
- Javier Agirre Erauso – Akelarre
- Nicolás Wong – La Llorona
- Sergio Iván Castaño – The oblivion that we will be.
Best sound direction
Eduardo Cáceres – La Llorona
Eduardo Castro, Octavio Rojas and Alberto Ovejero – The forgetfulness that we will be
Javier Umpierrez, Yuri Laguna, Olaitan Agueh, Michelle Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht – I’m not here anymore
Urko Garai, Josefina Rodríguez, Frédéric Hamelin and Leandro de Loredo – Akelarre
PLATINUM Award for Cinema and education in values
- Adu
- Agent Topo
- The oblivion that we will be
- Our mothers
- Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries
- Someone has to die (Mexico)
- Riot control (Spain)
- Theft of the century (Colombia)
- Homeland (Spain).
Best Performance by a Male in a Miniseries or Teleseries
- Alejandro Speitzer – Someone has to die
- Álvaro Morte – The paper house
- Andrés Parra – Theft of the century
- Eduardo Fernández – 30 coins.
Best Performance by a Female Miniseries or Teleseries
- Cecilia Suárez – The House of Flowers
- Elena Irureta – Homeland
- Inma Cuesta – The mess you leave
- Marcela Benjumea – Theft of the century.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or Teleseries
- Christian Tappan – Theft of the century
- Ernesto Alterio – Someone has to die
- Patrick Criado – Riot Control
- Rodrigo de la Serna – The paper house.
Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or Teleseries
- Ester Exposito – Someone has to die
- Loreto Mauleón – Homeland
- Najwa Nimri – The Paper House
- Susana Abaitua – Homeland.
Best Creator of a Motion Picture Miniseries or Teleseries
- Aitor Gabilondo – Homeland
- Alex de la Iglesia – 30 coins
- Álex Pina – The paper house
- Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña – Anti-riot.
