This Sunday, October 3 The eighth edition of the 2021 Platino Awards was held in the city of Madrid, Spain. This gala had a glamorous red carpet in which many talented artists from Latin America paraded. Actors Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez They were in charge of leading and bringing joy to the ceremony.

Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez. Photo: TNT

There was no doubt that the great winner was the film by the Spanish director Fernando Trueba, The oblivion that we will be. The Colombian film took five statuettes, including Best Ibero-American Fiction Screenplay, Direction and Film . This last category was thanked with an emotional speech by one of the producers and president of Caracol Televisión, Gonzalo Córdoba Mallarino.

“Every time I think of the movie or the book a lump comes to my throat. There is a legend that (says that) a good book cannot be made into a good movie. David, Fernando, Javier and a wonderful production team, which is headed by Dago, did magic ”.

Secondly, Homeland, the Spanish audiovisual, was not far behind, because won four awards . The most anticipated: best Ibero-American film miniseries or teleseries.

The one that follows is the work directed by Jayro Bustamante, The weeping woman, with a triple platinum: best sound direction, photography and editing. This is the first Guatemalan film to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

And with “Long live the Platinum Awards!”, A phrase exclaimed by Juana and Luis Gerardo, the night closed.

Latin Awards 2021 Winners List

Best Ibero-American First Feature:

The girls – Pilar Palomero.

Pilar Palomero. Photo: broadcast

Best Ibero-American Documentary:

The mole agent – Maite Alberdi.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or Teleseries:

Christian Tappan – Theft of the century

The actor Christian tappan could not be present to receive the award for his performance in the Netflix series, however, his Colombian friend and colleague Andres Parra was there to take the statuette. “Congratulations, friend! Best Supporting Actor @PremiosPLATINO You deserve this and all the good things that come to you! Share it with your father! I love you friend! ”Parra wrote through his Twitter account.

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or Teleseries:

Loreto Mauleon – Homeland.

Best Supporting Actress:

Nathalie Poza – Rosa’s Wedding

Best Supporting Male Performance:

Alfredo Castro – The prince.

Best Animated Film:

The hen Turuleca.

Platinum Honor Award:

Diego Luna.

“We have not realized how important it is to be able to say this. Today we are here. I am not in my kitchen or in the living room of my house. I receive the award here . Thank you, Madrid, for making this possible ”, said the Mexican actor and director from television, theater and film, who joked about feeling like this was a farewell tribute.

Diego Luna. Photo: TNT

Best Art Direction:

The oblivion that we will be.

Best Sound Direction:

Eduardo Cáceres – La llorona.

Best Direction of Photography:

Nicolás Wong – La llorona.

Best Editing Direction:

Gustavo Matheu and Jayro Bustamante – La llorona.

It is the first Guatemalan film to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Best award for cinema and education in values:

The mole agent.

Best Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries Creator:

Aitor Gabilondo – Homeland.

Best screenplay:

David Trueba – The forgetfulness that we will be.

Fernando Trueba, Spanish film director, screenwriter and producer. Photo: TNT

Best Original Music:

Aránzazu Calleja and Maite Arroitajauregi – Akelarre.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Teleseries:

Elena Irureta – Homeland.

The 66-year-old Spanish actress celebrated her award with too much joy.

Best Performance by a Male in a Miniseries or Teleseries:

Andrés Parra – Theft of the century

“Only people who know me very very well in life know what it means to me to receive this award here today. I really want to thank (…) all those who were part of this beautiful project ”, commented Parra in the eighth installment of the Platinum Awards 2021.

Andrés Parra. Photo: Twitter / @PremiosPLATINO

Best Female Performance:

Candela Peña – Rosa’s wedding.

Best Male Performance:

Javier Cámara – The forgetfulness that we will be

Javier Cámara at the 2021 Platinum Awards. Photo: broadcast

Best Film Direction:

Fernando Trueba – The forgetfulness that we will be

Best Miniseries or Teleseries:

Homeland (Spain).

Best Ibero-American Fiction Film:

The oblivion that we will be (Colombia).