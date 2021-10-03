Canción sin nombre, the film directed by Melina León, continues to give something to talk about internationally. As if 40 awards around the world at various festivals weren’t enough, the drama of Georgina condori has been nominated for Platinum Awards 2021 to represent our country.

There is little left to know the result of the award, but the actors of the feature film are already on the red carpet to thank the opportunity to represent Peru and reach the hearts of thousands of viewers.

What is Song Without a Name about?

The film stars Georgina condori, whose newborn daughter is robbed at a fake clinic. In his desperate search to find his baby, he manages to contact Pedro Campos, a young journalist who agrees to investigate the case.

In the midst of this drama, we also know the crisis that our country was experiencing in the 1980s and how justice ignored this mother’s pain. In addition, it slightly addresses racial discrimination, the violence in which we live and even LGTBIQ + rights.

Where to see Song without a name?

The film Song without a name is not available in theaters, but it is available in the Netflix catalog for all its subscribers. The streaming service offers plans from S / 24.90 per month.