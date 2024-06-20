Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Didier Deschamps has been in charge of the French national team for 12 years, and many consider him the best French coach who has achieved achievements and results with the Roosters, and the most consistent with him, as his contract expires at the end of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, there are those who are not convinced of his potential as a good technical manager for the national team. They believe that he does not deserve the great “aura” that surrounds him, and among them is the “veteran” French football magician, Michel Platini, the only Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or award 3 times in the 1980s.

In an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Platini hinted that Deschamps was fortunate to be leading a big team, which helped him a lot to achieve successes.

He added: Deschamps wanted to remain at the head of the technical leadership of the national team until the 2026 World Cup, and he achieved what he wanted, by extending his contract until this date, and he has an elite group of the best stars and more than one generation of talented and excellent players, which made his task easy.

He commented, saying: Yes, leading the French national team with such data is much easier than leading the Saint-Marin national team, and winning with the “Roosters” is easier than winning with this team.

When the newspaper asked him which coach he considered best for the national team, and whether it was Zinedine Zidane, for example, Platini said: Yes, Zidane is better, because he does things in the best way. He is fully qualified, and if he takes over the position after Deschamps, he will achieve many achievements and successes.

Platini asked the journalist interviewing him, saying: If you take on the task, you will achieve very good results.

It is noteworthy that Deschamps was a player when Platini was coach of the French national team, and that Platini was the first to include him in the national team in 1989, and then he summoned him in the European Nations Cup “Euro 1992”, a tournament that the “Roosters” lost, even though the national team at that time included a generation Very talented.

The global website “Goal” stated that Platini’s opinion will certainly not please Deschamps, and he may be quick to respond to it as soon as possible, but Platini said it out of complete conviction that the current coach is not the best, and that he does not deserve to continue for this long.