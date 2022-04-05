Michel Platini, former UEFA president, in a statement announced that he had denounced Gianni Infantino, current FIFA president, on charges of “trafficking in illicit influences”. The complaint was presented to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office last November and concerns not only Infantino, but also Marco Villiger, former director of legal services on behalf of FIFA, as a possible “accomplice” in this traffic.

the reasons

As far as it is known, Platini’s complaint would be linked to the investigation underway in Switzerland to shed light on three secret meetings that would have taken place between 2016 and 2017 between Infantino and the former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, in charge of the investigation on Fifa for the period between 2015 and 2019. Trafficking in illicit influences is the crime committed by those who get promised or given money or other advantages by exploiting their relations with a public official or a public service officer.