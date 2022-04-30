It was April 30, 1982 when Juventus signed the French number 10 with whom they won everything. Brady’s farewell, the understanding with Boniek, the relationship with Gianni Agnelli and the pain for Heysel
Three days to go until the end of the championship, with Fiorentina it is a head to head at the last point for the scudetto, forty-eight hours later there is the trip to Udine. But Juve are not hiding. And on the evening of April 30, 1982, he made the surprise announcement: we have taken Michel Platini. Forty years ago exactly.
#Platini #years #lawyer #flash #operation #arrived #strong #greatest
Leave a Reply