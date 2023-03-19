Platinette was hospitalized after an ischemic stroke. His agent has made it known that he is currently stable

Platinettes suffered a stroke, the news was released by his agent and has alarmed the world of entertainment. Fortunately, they let it be known that the conductor is currently stable and that he is recovering.

Mauro Coruzzi is hospitalized, under medical observation. Platinette’s agent explained:

On Tuesday, March 14, he had an ischemic stroke. Fortunately he was rescued in a timely manner and this allowed him to be able to act immediately from a therapeutic point of view. Conditions are stable and a series of investigations are underway.

Rescued in time and saved, Mauro Coruzzi scared everyone. His colleagues from the world of television immediately sent him support and affection. Maria Theresa Routehistorical friend of the conductor, published a message on social media:

Come on Mauro, my friend: you have fought many battles… we spent unforgettable years on the radio… you are very strong.

Platinette does not need to be presented, has always made its viewers smile. Entertainer, presenter, commentator, author, writer and much more. He is present in the most famous Italian television programs.

For many years it has been a regular presence in the program Italy Yes. Just the conductor Marco Liorni confirmed the news with a social post:

Our Mauro fell ill the other night. Luckily he was rescued immediately. They let us know from the hospital that it was an ischemic stroke. Here too I send him a very big hug together with the whole Italia Sì working group. He has been with us since 2018 and is a pillar of the programme. Come on Mauro!

Its success came thanks to Maurizio Costanzo, who launched it as Platinette. He had made them tribute on tvafter the news of his passing.

Mauro also has Conduit Platinissima on Radio Deejay.

After Marco Liorni, the message of Milly Carlucciduring the TV program Storie Italiane.