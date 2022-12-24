We are supposed to be grateful for the information policy of the platforms regarding the irresistible films and series that they offer in their catalogues, but I must be very strange or live in a world alien to their cultivated proposals. They testify and number the 10 offers that everyone is consuming in the last month. They also guess your tastes with an unappealable “for you”. And others are more sophisticated, like Filmin, with classifications like these: essential films at festivals, twenty gems of Asian cinema, the best auteur cinema, and other propositions that are as pretentious as they are negotiable. In my case, I often can’t continue his vision from the first chapter or the initial 15 minutes of so many movies. I’ll have to see a psychiatrist.

But I am definitely not crazy, since I discover that there are things that have interested me, and even liked a lot. I was disappointed in the last season of The Crown (Netflix) although there is still a level of quality. I was surprised The Romanoffs (Amazon Prime Video), with some memorable chapters worthy of the talent of its creator Matthew Weiner, illustrious author of Mad Men and largely responsible for The Sopranos. I find very appetizing The White Lotus (HBO Max). There is grace, originality, intelligence and plenty of bad blood in it, set in two luxurious hotels in Hawaii and Taormina. And there’s something nuanced and believable and dark about Outside Night (Filmin), the series created by the always honest Marco Bellochio about the kidnapping and murder of Aldo Moro.

What do I continually review on the platforms? Elementary. The movies and series that have always excited me. With them there is no danger of disappointment. Its charm remains intact. I never tire of them.

