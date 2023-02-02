The Director General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Eng. Ali Qassim, stated that workshops and interactive activities have been launched under the slogan “Land of Innovation”, coinciding with the launch of the activities of the UAE Innovation Month, stressing that the activities will include the establishment of the “Land of Innovation Exhibition”, which will host 30 local and federal government agencies and institutions. Private and academic, allocating family spaces and platforms to support the young talents of its employees.

He stressed that the exhibition will open its doors in the side yard of the Corporation’s Customer Happiness Center in the Al Hail region, in the evening period between 23-25 ​​February, which will witness the presentation of innovative business models to consolidate innovation practices.

Qasim added that the exhibition will include many entertainment competitions, allocating family spaces, spaces for photography, and dazzling live performances, in addition to providing platforms to support the young talents of the Foundation’s employees who own innovative projects, and provide them with the opportunity to participate in the event by motivating them to highlight their innovations and creativity in various fields.

Qasim pointed out that the Foundation began launching various events, workshops and attractive interactive activities under the slogan “Land of Innovation”, with the aim of establishing a culture of innovation as a daily practice in government work, and enhancing community participation, in a way that enhances the country’s efforts aimed at building a diversified and sustainable competitive economy, pointing out that The Innovation Lab began receiving visitors from various categories, and will continue to host them daily throughout the month of February, to review modern technologies and innovative and proactive solutions that have contributed to the development of the Corporation’s operations and the achievement of sustainability in the mining sector, in line with the needs and requirements of those concerned with its services, investors and businessmen.

