This year the premieres of films based on video games were the order of the day, since the film of Super Mario, which achieved more than decent acceptance from fans; On the other hand, the live action of Grand Tourism, which meets good quality standards. And to almost end the year and just around the time of Halloween, it arrived Five Nights at Freddy’sa film awaited for years that had many delays in between.

It’s been a little over a month since it was on the billboards and therefore it has already been removed, and it should be noted that not all fans have been able to see the adaptation for one reason or another, but there is hope at the end of the road , given that it will arrive soon on streaming platforms. Of course, we anticipate that for the moment it will not be part of a catalog, but rather will be sold or rented individually, something that many films go through before becoming “free.”

will be next December 14th when users will be able to get their hands on this movie, this on the platforms of iTunes, Prime Video, Claro Video, Google Play and YouTube, izzi go and Total Play. And as we mentioned, it will be for rent or sale, with obviously lower prices in case the user is not interested in keeping the digital copy, but since it is not a much larger sum, it would be better to buy so that the user does not feel pressured. to see it in a certain limited number of days.

This is the synopsis of the film:

A troublesome security guard starts working at Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria. As he spends his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to endure.

Remember that for those who want to know this universe, you can consult the different video games on consoles and also the computer, having a couple of spinoffs and four main installments that fans like, not so much for the gameplay issue but for the lore of their characters. .

Editor’s note: Without a doubt it would be worth checking out, since fans of the franchise liked it and rated it as decent. As for the critics, many of them did not like it, but it is not that they previously knew the saga.