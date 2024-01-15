The Director of the Anti-Cybercrime Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, warned of platforms run by fraudsters from outside the country, aiming to entice some people to invest there through trading and other forms of business, and then seize their money.

Al-Hajri told Emirates Today that “the victims of these crimes are asking for help after voluntarily pumping and transferring their money to these platforms,” noting that the Dubai Police and the relevant authorities in the emirate and the country are doing their best to monitor the fraudsters and take the necessary measures against them, but they They may reside in countries that do not allow for accountability or extradition of the accused, or whose internal conditions create room for such criminal practices, in which case little can be done for the victims.

He stressed that there is no party that can prevent a person from disposing of his money as he wishes, but awareness remains important, and it is illogical for someone to deposit money in a company based on one of those islands, or an unstable country, and then expect this to be a safe investment, or expect The state here can protect him. Just as I could not restrict his actions or prevent him from pumping his money into those platforms, I cannot protect him when he falls into its trap as long as it is outside the state.

He explained that the crime itself turns into a type of commercial dispute, not a criminal one, because he pumped his money willingly, noting that Dubai Police provides him with available assistance, but recovering his money may be impossible, because these gangs operate from outside the country, and realize that the UAE It has luxury, so it targets residents.

Al-Hajri stressed the necessity of investing in companies licensed within the country, because they provide the necessary guarantees to their customers, and there is a legal framework binding on each party, pointing out that the problem is represented by some people’s ignorance of the basics of investment, and their attraction to misleading offers through “social media,” hoping for quick gains.

He stated that these platforms market the idea of ​​trading and persuade the targeted people to open an account with them, noting that these activities require experience and knowledge or the use of a licensed broker, but the scammers tempt the victims to invest small amounts in the beginning, and then gradually exhaust them.

He pointed out that the security services are doing their best, but whenever a platform or company of this type is closed, the fraudster creates another company the next day and continues his activity, taking advantage of the information provided by social media about its subscribers, so awareness is essential.

He continued that “social media” platforms rely on advanced algorithms, co-designed by psychologists and sociologists, to study the user and attract him, until the person is transformed into a mere commodity. Every second and activity he spends generates income for these platforms, which offer it on a golden platter to companies and service providers, who infiltrate Criminals use this information to lure and trap their victims.

Al Hajri stressed that Dubai Police has come a long way in the field of combating cybercrime, and the state has reinforced this with a package of strong legislation, governance and social justice measures necessary to protect society, but this does not prevent the development of crime, especially in light of technical development and the development of new methods by cybercriminals. .

He explained that fraudsters study their victims well through what is known as “social engineering,” and they opportunistically deal with people who suffer after their savings are seized, specifically employees or small merchants who are trying to improve their income, but do not choose the path well, which leads to them falling into the scammers’ trap. .

He said: Emirati society occupies an advanced position in Internet connectivity, and its members are keen to use the latest technologies, but it is important to know the negatives and positives before falling into the trap of dark spiders who prey on innocent people via the Internet.