The finances of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) are on fire. The oil company is going uphill to refloat its finances, after the Fitch Ratings agency decided to lower the state-owned company’s rating from BB- to B+ with a negative outlook. A bump that raises their perception of risk and increases the cost of new financing. The issue is not minor for the most indebted oil company in the world, with a debt of more than 107,000 million dollars. Faced with a horizon of expensive credits, analysts agree that the most viable way to rescue the oil company will require a new disbursement by the federal government.

Fitch based its decision on Pemex’s weak operating performance and negative social and environmental impact. In addition, the agency will maintain the rating of the oil company in a negative perspective due to the doubts that are raised about the willingness of the federal government to provide liquidity to the parastatal. This is the third downward revision since Pemex lost its investment grade, in June 2019. Of the three major rating agencies, only S&P maintains the company with an assessment within the investment grade spectrum at BBB. Instead, Moody’s assigned it a B1 rating (four notches into the speculative range) in July 2022, a level equivalent to Fitch’s B+.

The rating downgrade hits the oil company’s already weak financials squarely. The drop in Pemex’s credit rating will further limit its sources of financing going forward. Fitch calculates that the Government will have to spend some 20,000 million dollars more than what it will receive from the oil company in 2026 and 2027. In its analysis, the agency expressed its doubts about the ability and willingness of the federal Administration to improve the liquidity of the company . “Pemex faces maturities of international debt bonds for 4.6 billion dollars in 2023 and 10.9 billion in 2024. The refinancing of this debt will expose the company to higher interest expenses that will further stress its cash flow. The inability to refinance the debt from the capital markets with similar or other long-term financial instruments would exacerbate its liquidity risk by the end of 2024″, warns the rating agency.

According to Intercam Banco’s analysis, the most recent explosion at a platform in the State of Campeche, which left two workers dead, eight injured and one missing, has been the straw that broke the camel’s back for the agency to downgrade Pemex’s rating. . According to Intercam’s calculations, this latest accident in the Campeche probe will mean losses of 132 million dollars. The incident, adds the financial institution, will cause a deficit of 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, in short, two million barrels by the end of this month. Intercam warns that for the parastatal to rise in its rating, the company must improve its business plan and the Government must assume the commitment to cover 75% of its debt,

Just this Monday, various environmental organizations have denounced that in days prior to the fire in that same area there was a large hydrocarbon spill —with an extension of 400 square kilometers—, an incident that according to the first versions has been captured by satellite images.

This mishap has been added to a series of accidents at more refineries and oil platforms. Pemex recognized last February two accidents in Veracruz, one at the Minatitlán refinery and another in the municipality of Ixhuatlán del Sureste. Both mishaps added a balance of eight workers dead and nine injured. The figures of the parastatal account for how accidents at its facilities have multiplied: in the first quarter of 2021 its severity rate stood at six days lost per million man-hours worked, for the same period in 2022 the figure rose to 11 days lost and to the first quarter of 2023 the index rose to 32 days.

Fluvio Ruiz, an analyst in the oil sector and former director of Pemex, regrets that both the severity rate and the frequency of accidents and mishaps at Pemex have increased in recent years. The specialist also warns that in recent accidents in Campeche, the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (Asea) – a decentralized body of the Ministry of the Environment – did not appear to investigate the causes of the mishap. “The oil industry is a high-risk industry, therefore, it must have a strong regulator that supervises the conditions in which oil workers carry out their work,” he points out.

Regarding the repercussions of these incidents on the finances of the oil company, Ruiz explains that since April 2022, Pemex had assumed the payment of its debt, that is, without help from the central Administration, however, this could change given the reduction of Fitch. Ruiz adds that although this government has capitalized the oil company and has allowed it to have its own resources to clean up its finances, these injections have not been institutionalized through a modification in the Hydrocarbons Income Law, for which reason it pays uncertainty about the future of the company. “There is a lack of a review of the tax regime of the oil company that is embodied in reforms,” he comments.

Luis Miguel Labardini, a partner at the energy consultancy Marcos y Asociados, points out that the government decided to turn off the resources to Pemex this year because it bet that crude oil prices would remain high. However, far from rising, the price of crude oil has fallen so far this year. The 2023 Expenditure Budget was approved with a barrel price of 68.7 dollars and currently the Mexican mix is ​​priced between 65 and 66 dollars per barrel.

At the beginning of his term, President López Obrador opened the door for a range of stimuli in favor of Pemex’s finances —more than 45,000 million dollars from 2019 to 2022— with capitalizations, tax exemptions and other forms of support to refloat the parastatal, but this window has been closing over the years. Labardini warns that the Executive will have to change its position and reopen the faucet of resources in favor of Pemex. “What is in our best interest is to have a healthy oil company,” he concludes.

The coin is still in the air. In the last stretch of the mandate, the Government of López Obrador will face the crossroads of maintaining its position and closing its portfolio to Pemex or, on the contrary, accepting that alternative financing sources for Pemex will be more expensive and opting for new capitalizations. to avoid any risk of non-compliance and with it, open a bigger hole.

