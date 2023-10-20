Platforms across social media and websites of unknown origin have impersonated government agencies and local and international companies to promote fake jobs by promoting them on Instagram, Facebook, and X pages, claiming to provide jobs in various fields with lucrative salaries and allowances. And incentives. “Emirates Today” monitored advertisements from unknown sources promoting fake jobs, to defraud job seekers, as once the job seeker enters the fake website that displays jobs, he is asked to register all his banking and personal data and pay a financial fee, in order to show the vacant jobs that are offered. It suits his skill and educational level, and once the victim enters his data, his money is automatically seized, as he discovers that he has fallen prey to unknown parties controlling his money.

Among what was presented by fake entities were job vacancies for 50 workers via the Internet, which do not require practical experience and the duration of work ranges between 100 and 200 days, with training provided via the Internet and work for a period ranging between three and five hours per day, while jobs in advertising, marketing and photography were offered on websites. Social networking, and stipulated that the account holder must have experience in phones and accessories, in addition to being fluent in the Emirati dialect, and that he must have a valid residence permit and be affiliated with a phone store.

Emirates Today also monitored fake pages impersonating the name of an international oil company, and claiming to provide jobs for men and women in the field of engineering and industrial security, as a data entry person to work from home, and as “social media” officials and drivers. The pages showed a severe weakness in the Arabic language, which reveals the fakeness of the ads.

Security agencies, government and technical departments have warned against dealing with accounts of unknown origin that offer fake jobs. Government departments continuously publish their vacant jobs through their official platforms, whether in their social media accounts or through the website, without conducting any promotional advertisements for their vacant jobs.

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against responding to fake websites and electronic platforms and giving them personal data and the PIN for the bank card, noting that one of the most prominent reasons that lead to people falling victim to electronic and telephone fraud gangs is their comfort with gang members and their trust in their words.

For his part, technical expert Ahmed Al-Zarouni said that anonymous accounts and websites have recently spread promoting fake jobs, displaying the logos and names of government and private agencies, and hospitals promoting fake job contracts through “social media” platforms. He pointed out that the fake accounts added more legitimacy to their platforms by authenticating their accounts, after the documentation process became easy for any official or fake account.

He added that all job seekers must pay attention to the jobs that are being promoted and distinguish official websites from fake ones, by entering the official website of the entities that promote job vacancies, and sending them an official message to ensure that they have vacant jobs through advertisements promoted on platforms. “Social Media”.

He explained that the main goal of promoting fake jobs with unknown sources is to steal victims’ data from job seekers and use them in other fraudulent operations in the victim’s name. The victim’s money is also stolen by sending a fake employment contract to his email and informing him of the necessity of paying a sum of money ranging from 100 And $200 to complete the transaction and provide him with a suitable job.