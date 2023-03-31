Minister of the STF says that the law for the area must “put what the Constitution enshrines in freedom of expression”

the minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes stated that the discussion on media regulation is “misrepresented” for one “narrative created by the far right”. The statement was made on the morning of this Friday (31.Mar.2023), during the seminar “Democracy and Digital Platforms” from the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo.

“We are not talking about regulating to curtail or limit freedom of expression. The European Union has just regulated [as plataformas digitais], and Australia has regulated for some time. We need to regulate the absence of aggression, which has become common for digital militias around the world. They are totally different things.”he said.

For him, the regulation is not intended to cater only to the State. According to Moraes, the discussion of the theme is not about the “restriction or limitation of freedom of expression”.

“This ridiculous narrative has gained a huge following in the real world. It’s constant brainwashing and it has a method. We need to combat this damage that has been done to democracy, the rule of law and, from an individual point of view, to countless people.”highlighted.

Moraes mentioned that the “The number of teen depression and suicide due to internet and social media bullying has increased worldwide. It is not just a state issue, but an individual one as well.”

The minister stated that digital platforms cannot be considered only technology and information technology companies, but also advertising and media companies. And he mentioned that Google was the company that earned the most from advertising in the world in 2022.

“I usually joke and say in Congress that the bill [de regulamentação das mídias] that is being elaborated could contain a single article: what cannot be in the real world, cannot be in the virtual one. I didn’t need anything else. I’m not one of those who think it needs a big regulation. If we apply what we already have, interpreting what the virtual world is like, we manage to limit aggression”he spoke.

In addition, Moraes highlighted 3 ways of making companies accountable big techs and digital platforms. Being:

boosted content;

monetization; It is

any type of content that platforms can profit from.

“The platforms claim to be a repository for third-party texts and information. Then, they claim that they cannot be held responsible, as they do not know what will be published. From the moment you become aware and promote [o conteúdo], and if you earn money on top of that, they become responsible. Because they are no longer, unconsciously, serving as a deposit”said the minister.

For Moraes, if the objective of these companies is to make money with the content published on the platforms, they should be treated as businesses.

“That’s why I’m not in favor of strict point-to-point regulation. 1st because the more you put [regras], the more inefficient it will be. You don’t attack priorities. 2nd because it is a differentiated business model, which cannot be banned”highlighted.

Finally, the STF minister argued that it is necessary to “put what the Constitution enshrines in freedom of expression. It is freedom with responsibility. This exists in the real world and must exist in the virtual. If you can’t propagate Nazi ideas and attacks against democracy because it’s a crime in the real world, you can’t in the virtual one. It is not because you can cowardly hide in anonymity, creating robots and fake profiles, that you cannot be held responsible.”