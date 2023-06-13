Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 00:16



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

For more than a month now, the writers in the United States have been on strike, which has meant that the new seasons of series such as ‘Emily in Paris’ or ‘Stranger Things’ have not yet been able to start filming. And what happens in Spain? Despite the fact that the circumstances are not exactly the same, the fact that streaming platforms dominate both scenarios means that there are common points between the claims of one and the other.

“What we want is a piece of the cake that we ourselves are helping to cook,” says Alba Lucío, screenwriter and vice-president of ALMA, the largest screenwriters union in our country. “It is that traditionally the screenwriter has been the most beaten and ignored figure in the industry,” explains the film and television series critic Enric Albero, in whose book, ‘The infinite rewriting’, breaks down the creative and labor changes that he has introduced streaming since Netflix was installed in our country in 2015.

In this episode of ‘The ignited look’, the last of the season, we try to unravel the paradox that this strike has brought to light: if there are more series than ever, how is it possible that writers have less work than before? Alba Lucío and Enric Albero have the answer.

listen to more episodes

