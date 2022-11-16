This November 15, the pixiv platform in Japan announced changes to its terms of service and that include the prohibition of content related to minors in adult situations.

These changes have to do with transactions made through BOOTH and pixivFANBOX. Similarly, with pixiv’s Requests feature. It is clear that it is related to when there are money transactions.

According to the company behind this service, it found violations of its terms of use, especially in its Article 14, Prohibited Conduct, Item 26.

It also intends to prohibit content related to incest, bestiality and rape or any non-consensual sexual behavior.

Another situation is the unauthorized mutilation of a person or part of their body. As expected, this has already caused several criticisms.

Font: pixiv.

Especially because pixiv asked all users to check for items that fit the descriptions mentioned above in BOOTH, pixivFANBOX and the Requests feature.

In case of having content like this, it is necessary to delete it or at least place it as private. This platform is taking a serious step to ban content related to minors. The update of the terms will be on December 15.

What is the pixiv platform?

As such, the pixiv platform is a virtual community of Japanese artists and illustrators not necessarily involved in content related to minors.

It is a meeting point for many professional and amateur cartoonists. Many of them work in the manga, anime, video game industries, and other companies related to visual content on a wide variety of topics.

Font: pixiv.

This site opened its doors on September 10, 2007, which is why it has been in operation for 15 years. The most recent data, which is from April 2020, reveals that it has more than 50 million members.

It is also a very popular site to the point of having more than 3.7 billion monthly visits. Changes to the terms of service should have some impact on these numbers but it is difficult to make precise calculations.

