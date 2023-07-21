The streaming platform Max, a merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, offered this Thursday an exclusive preview of the new series derived from the universe “Adventure Time” (“Adventure Time, in Spanish) that aroused great interest from the smaller attendees of Comic-Con 2023.

This event, the most important in pop culture worldwide, was chosen to release the trailer for “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake”as the series is called, which will begin airing on August 31 with two weekly episodes on Max until September 28.

This new creation will focus on the characters of Fionna (Madeleine Martin) and Cake (Roz Ryan) after, until now, the ten seasons that the series accumulates have been based on the adventures of Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio).

Now, the female counterpart will be the protagonist on a journey of self discovery Through different multiverses that will cover ten episodes, it will lead them to face a “powerful enemy” and even have to ask the Ice King for help.

Among the characters that will be present again, Marshall Lee, Marceline “the Vampire Queen”, Princess Bubblegum and, of course, Finn (the Human) stand out.

The vocal performance section will include Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, among others.

Fionna and Cake emerged as characters after being drawn by an illustrator from the original series who shared his work online and became popular so quickly that they became one of the most beloved by fans of “Adventure Time” since its third season.

The original series premiered in 2010, introducing the world to a boy who lived in a fantasy world with a yellow dog that had the ability to speak. Together, they faced or allied themselves, depending on how they related to the world around them, with characters from all walks of life.

