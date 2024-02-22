Sharjah (WAM)

Manasa Distribution Company, emanating from the Emirates Publishers Association, participated in the University of Sharjah Book Fair, which was held as part of the activities of the ninth edition of the “We All Read” festival, and organized by the Deanship of Student Affairs at the university, and in the “Muscat International Book Fair” 2024, whose activities began in February 21 and continues until March 2.

Manasa’s participation for the second year in a row in the University of Sharjah Book Fair came within the framework of its established cooperation with the university with the aim of contributing to providing a variety of Emirati publications of high quality in terms of content, to meet the needs of female university students, and to facilitate the process of their acquisition of information that enriches their university career. .

During its participation in this exhibition, which was held in cooperation with Al-Qasimi Publications and Dar Al-Kutub, in the period between February 13 and 14 of this month, “Manasa Distribution Company” displayed the most prominent publications of 67 of its member publishers, who participated with approximately 5,011 books distributed over 1,173 diverse titles, including novels, historical stories, and literature. International books, self-development and management books, as well as children's books, and other types of books have been carefully selected to suit not only the requirements of female university students, but also their family members.

The exhibition also celebrated the creativity of literary talents at the university, as it witnessed the signing of books written by ten female students from the university whose books were published during their university studies, in addition to organizing 5 literary workshops and lectures that attracted a large number of female students, and presenting 7 interactive competitions that added an inspiring atmosphere to the exhibition with the participation of 30 publishing houses.

As for the “Platform” pavilion at the Muscat International Book Fair 2024, it offers the Omani reader, in cooperation with 64 publishing houses that are members of the company, 4,940 books, including a valuable collection of distinguished publications that include 800 titles in various types of literary and cognitive creativity that were produced locally and that meet the needs of the market. Book in the Sultanate.