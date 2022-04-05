Platform economy Wolt is trying a new fee model for drivers in Helsinki due to rising fuel prices

The fees paid to Wolt drivers are rising.

Shuttle service In Helsinki, Wolt is experimenting with a model in which drivers are paid for shorter journeys. Compensation is also paid for the distance traveled by the driver to the dealer.

In the new model, some types of transport, such as long journeys, are paid less than at present.

This is not Wolt’s country manager Henrik Pankakoski will greatly affect the earnings level of drivers in the metropolitan area, as most of the gigs in the metropolitan area are within a radius of a couple of kilometers.

“On weekdays, about 90 percent and on weekends, about 60 percent of the shipments offered to couriers are those for which the sender receives a higher fee than the old model in the new model,” says Pankakoski.

Pankakoski also wants to emphasize that drivers do not have to receive gigs they do not want.

“The envoy is always free to say yes or no to any transportation offered to him. If it does not make sense to reimburse any of the transport offered, there is no need to carry it out. ‘

If the model piloted in Helsinki is introduced elsewhere in Finland, it will increase the company’s expenses by several million a year. This may mean that there will be increases in the fare paid by customers in the future.

“No decisions have been made yet. But when the price of gasoline has risen, it is natural that transportation will also cost more. “

