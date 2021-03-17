Platform economy Uber granted its drivers worker status in Britain

As a company, Uber has granted its drivers employee rights.

Transport company Uber said on Tuesday that it intends to treat its British drivers as workers in the future. This is the first time a platform company has granted employee rights to its drivers.

The background is the British Supreme Court the decision of February 2006 that Uber’s drivers are employees and not self-employed as Uber has argued.

A union representing transport workers fought for working conditions for British Uber drivers for four years. The union also won the controversy in all lower courts.

As an employee, the status of drivers includes, for example, the minimum wage. They are paid holiday pay and work also accumulates a pension. According to Reuters, the minimum wage of £ 8.72, or just over € 10, paid to people over the age of 25 only accrues when the driver is at a gig. Thus, the salary does not run when the driver is waiting for a subscription while the application is active.

Uber says in a statement that as of Wednesday, “more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be treated as workers and earn at least the national minimum wage while driving in Uber”. According to the company, the national minimum wage is the minimum amount that Uber drivers can earn.

According to the news agency AFP, a total of about 5.5 million people in Britain make a living from gig work.

Uber and the rights of drivers of other platform companies such as Lyft, Foodora, Deliveroo and Wolt have been disputed in many countries.

A referendum was held in California, where Uber hails, from the United States proposal for an initiative called 22. Uber, Lyft and several other platform companies had supported the proposal with an advertising campaign of more than $ 200 million. The purpose of the proposal was to make the people who work for them look like self-employed people.

57 percent of Californians were vote to think that food messengers and different drivers are self-employed workers and not employees of platform companies. According to Proposal 22, the legislation will be amended so that application companies that share work with drivers will guarantee drivers a minimum wage and health care.

Opponents of the proposal consider that the change does not take full account of the actual costs incurred by drivers.

Read more: Mustafa, who transports food, has 1250 euros left in the month and a minimum pension – HS found out what Foodora’s and Wolt’s transmitter looks like everyday in Finland

The Spanish government, on the other hand, has said earlier in March that it would take forward a draft agreement to see Uber Eats and Delivero drivers as employees. In Italy, fines of EUR 733 million have been imposed on platform transport companies for breaches of occupational safety laws.